United Services Automobile Association Has Cut By $459,850 Its K12 (LRN) Position; Shorts at Container Store (the (TCS) Raised By 2.49%

United Services Automobile Association decreased K12 Inc (LRN) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 13,525 shares as K12 Inc (LRN)’s stock declined 1.16%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 128,355 shares with $4.38M value, down from 141,880 last quarter. K12 Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 1.26M shares traded or 459.99% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With Aristotlelnsight::K12; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 16/05/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Celebrates Its 10th Graduating Class; 16/05/2018 – Alabama Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Container Store (the (NYSE:TCS) had an increase of 2.49% in short interest. TCS’s SI was 3.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.49% from 3.56 million shares previously. With 360,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Container Store (the (NYSE:TCS)’s short sellers to cover TCS’s short positions. The SI to Container Store (the’s float is 21.08%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 410,443 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $880 TO $890 MLN; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC TCS.N FY SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $884.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $245.18 million. The firm operates through two divisions, The Container Store and Elfa. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

