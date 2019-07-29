United Services Automobile Association Decreased Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Position as Stock Price Declined; General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Stake by $2.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $189.44. About 14,984 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 83,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 104,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 3,474 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $132.16 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83,570 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $680.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 261,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares to 20,245 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,579 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

