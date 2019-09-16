United Services Automobile Association Decreased Cdk Global (CDK) Position as Shares Declined; As Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Rose, Bank Of America Increased by $89.99 Million Its Holding

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 46.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 16,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 18,384 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, down from 34,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 478,632 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 8052.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 603,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 611,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.62 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 664,968 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership reported 50,021 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 2,406 shares. 2,413 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. The Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.54% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Massachusetts Finance Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 284,490 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Partner Fund Mgmt Lp owns 411,696 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Weiss Multi has 0.18% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 96 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 600 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 26,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 73,800 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 224,500 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 70,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,095 shares, and cut its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.