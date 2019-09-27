United Services Automobile Association Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $22.54 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 27.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 96,340 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 249,342 shares with $70.37 million value, down from 345,682 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $60.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.02M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 23.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc analyzed 162,194 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 537,068 shares with $75.00 million value, down from 699,262 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 27,276 shares to 34,667 valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.08 million shares and now owns 1.25M shares. Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 77,326 shares. Adirondack Tru Com has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wade G W invested in 0.27% or 21,080 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associate Lc has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline Invest accumulated 31,991 shares. Conning holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,631 shares. Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 125,773 shares. Convergence Partners Lc holds 0.15% or 4,567 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,103 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 75,615 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 3,461 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Street Markets Limited Co stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association increased Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 55,399 shares to 138,465 valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Term Bond Etf stake by 789,708 shares and now owns 5.08M shares. Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was raised too.