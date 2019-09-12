United Services Automobile Association Cut Its American International Group (AIG) Stake as Stock Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $332,290; Valuation Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 122,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 701,971 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40 million, down from 824,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.68 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 21,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 26,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 9.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,374 shares to 148,503 shares, valued at $25.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.87M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 9,435 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Company holds 20.05 million shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Ami Investment Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Boston Partners holds 1.24% or 17.49M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 12,370 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 463,161 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd. Intact Inc owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,500 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 193,920 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com has 97,327 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 18,782 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,609 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa stated it has 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.84 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,799 shares to 26,678 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Asset invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,207 are owned by Carroll Finance. 34,823 were accumulated by Corsair Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Security Tru has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Incorporated holds 388,959 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Middleton Ma holds 0.86% or 78,771 shares. Tiedemann Lc owns 12,195 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 244,499 are owned by Alberta Invest Mngmt. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 37,437 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity invested in 0.26% or 695,248 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.72% or 1.34M shares. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 2.24 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 0% stake.