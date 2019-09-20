United Services Automobile Association Boosted Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Icf International (ICFI) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Icf International Inc (ICFI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 71 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 82 cut down and sold equity positions in Icf International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 15.95 million shares, down from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Icf International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 69 Increased: 45 New Position: 26.

United Services Automobile Association increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 67,176 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 334,183 shares with $15.75M value, up from 267,007 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 3.52 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 23,588 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 842,712 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 470,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 205,125 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 5,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested in 0.01% or 13,337 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 15,446 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 11,444 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Barnett accumulated 72,410 shares. 28,924 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 5.99M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cypress Capital Group reported 7,022 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.71M were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 3 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is -9.34% below currents $51.84 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 13. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 1,108 shares to 13,780 valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) stake by 53,248 shares and now owns 32,611 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. for 48,295 shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 73,982 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.26% invested in the company for 100,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 395,245 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 223,203 shares traded or 69.13% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $20.30 million for 18.78 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.34% EPS growth.