United Services Automobile Association Boosted Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position by $1.56 Million; Mosaic Co (MOS) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.65 Million

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 257.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 173,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 3.20M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $120.29M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset holds 67,246 shares. 292,600 were reported by Product Ptnrs Limited Company. Invesco invested in 0.07% or 7.85 million shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 123,576 shares. 64,720 are held by Willis Counsel. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 224,371 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 420,423 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il holds 10,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 28,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,811 shares to 297,357 shares, valued at $49.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,874 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Management has 450,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 224,079 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 154,787 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 65,491 shares. Luminus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 85,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 57,006 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 303,381 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.60M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 154,669 shares. Blackrock reported 5.75M shares or 0% of all its holdings.