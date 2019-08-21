United Services Automobile Association Boosted Duke Energy (DUK) Stake By $1.97 Million; Siebert Financial (SIEB)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Siebert Financial Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

United Services Automobile Association increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 21,914 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 938,606 shares with $84.48M value, up from 916,692 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $66.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,729 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,360 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,847 shares.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $279.99 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 24.84 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 6,525 shares to 31,605 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ituran Location And Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) stake by 24,600 shares and now owns 7,700 shares. Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 0.79% above currents $90.61 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

