United Security Bancshares (UBFO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares 10 4.29 N/A 0.88 11.94 PacWest Bancorp 39 4.05 N/A 3.69 10.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Security Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Security Bancshares. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. United Security Bancshares’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PacWest Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13.7% 1.6% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.9% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares’s 0.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PacWest Bancorp has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Security Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, PacWest Bancorp’s potential upside is 15.24% and its consensus price target is $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of United Security Bancshares’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are PacWest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Security Bancshares 0% 4.39% 1.65% -2.7% -6.1% 9.29% PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54%

For the past year United Security Bancshares has weaker performance than PacWest Bancorp

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PacWest Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.