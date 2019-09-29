United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to pay $0.11 on Oct 18, 2019; Shorts at Credicorp LTD. (BAP) Lowered By 44.15%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBFO) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. United Security Bancshares’s current price of $10.54 translates into 1.04% yield. United Security Bancshares’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 17,910 shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP) had a decrease of 44.15% in short interest. BAP’s SI was 475,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.15% from 851,500 shares previously. With 372,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP)’s short sellers to cover BAP’s short positions. The SI to Credicorp LTD.’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 627,594 shares traded or 96.57% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold United Security Bancshares shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.91 million shares or 1.61% less from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 95,592 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 11,701 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Incorporated accumulated 21,049 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors has 590,853 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 28,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 446,351 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). American Group accumulated 8,563 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates owns 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) for 1,000 shares.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $178.69 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.96 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 17.56% above currents $212.65 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) rating on Tuesday, August 13. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

