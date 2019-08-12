United Security Bancshares (UBFO) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares 11 4.01 N/A 0.92 11.68 TriCo Bancshares 39 3.69 N/A 2.79 13.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TriCo Bancshares seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Security Bancshares. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United Security Bancshares’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of United Security Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.4 shows that United Security Bancshares is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TriCo Bancshares’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

United Security Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively TriCo Bancshares has an average target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 11.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Security Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 62.4%. About 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are TriCo Bancshares’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year United Security Bancshares was more bullish than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats United Security Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.