United Security Bancshares (UBFO) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Contrasting side by side

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares 10 4.29 N/A 0.88 11.94 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.27 N/A 0.90 18.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Security Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Security Bancshares is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13.7% 1.6% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Security Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 39.9%. Insiders held 2.5% of United Security Bancshares shares. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Security Bancshares 0% 4.39% 1.65% -2.7% -6.1% 9.29% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. -0.44% -1.81% -5.35% 2.13% -14.29% 1.82%

For the past year United Security Bancshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. beats United Security Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors.