United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Holder Fj Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Valuation Rose, Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 47,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 7,374 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has declined 6.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.53% the S&P500.

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 163 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold UBFO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 0.78% less from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Citigroup Inc holds 3,271 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,230 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 138,084 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,270 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Meeder Asset owns 3,145 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 30,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 0.07% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) or 21,049 shares. Vanguard holds 545,758 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). 14 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

