United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Lowered by $9.50 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 123,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 590,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, down from 714,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 664 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43M, down from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 2.54M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold UBFO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.91 million shares or 1.61% less from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 1,143 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) for 20,000 shares. 94,506 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. 22,556 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Nuveen Asset owns 54,110 shares. 590,853 are held by Elizabeth Park Ltd. Mraz Amerine And Assocs owns 21,049 shares. Citigroup reported 3,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 133,372 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 45,840 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright accumulated 1,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Security Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:UBFO) 4.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Launching Coverage Of IHS Markit With A $68 Price Estimate – Forbes” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IHS Markit Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 500,000 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $86.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.44M were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Tobam holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 535,409 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 3,850 shares. Consonance Mngmt Lp holds 11.82% or 8.61 million shares in its portfolio. Rhenman Prns Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 350,800 shares. M&T Bancshares invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Baker Bros Ltd Partnership reported 41.54M shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Capital Advsrs Incorporated reported 60,607 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Company reported 2.38M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 590,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 38,541 shares.