United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Capital One Financial (COF) Shareholder James Investment Research Raised Holding by $3.09 Million

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 191.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 38,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 58,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 926,881 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 13,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $111.97. About 492,395 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.03% stake. Oakworth accumulated 87 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund reported 9,302 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Edgemoor Inv Inc reported 149,738 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.18% stake. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 74,587 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 81,053 shares. 142,810 were accumulated by Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Management reported 39 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 435,801 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.08% or 13,227 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Capital One Financial Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 56,217 shares to 648 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,405 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 0% stake. 16,622 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Paragon Associates Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture reported 30,000 shares stake. Moreover, Scopus Asset LP has 0.58% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Montgomery holds 1.84% or 36,035 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 33,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 7,065 shares. Landscape Ltd has 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,968 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 103,541 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap accumulated 93,831 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 22,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,653 shares.