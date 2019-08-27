United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Lowered by $928,800 Its Holding; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Valuation Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 631,298 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 4.63 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset reported 0.07% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 300,382 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 1,950 shares. Axa owns 130,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 54,097 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,392 shares. Allstate reported 12,431 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 139,243 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Andra Ap invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 23,709 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 3,798 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 234,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Northern Trust Corp reported 571,240 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.43% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 145,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated invested in 592,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wellington Management Llp stated it has 15,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 57,888 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 101,857 shares. Invesco Limited holds 22,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.