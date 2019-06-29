United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Increased by $949,734 Its Holding; Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Chevron (CVX) Stake as Market Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 193.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 1.88M shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,249 shares to 13,466 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 100,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,421 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

