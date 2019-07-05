United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined While Wilen Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Amarillo National Bank Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 304,761 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1938.31. About 1.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Management owns 11,600 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 203,027 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 11,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,559 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 4,200 shares. 339,025 are owned by Lodge Hill Ltd Llc. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 16,134 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Limited Partnership. Moreover, Cornerstone Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 5.86M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 65,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 492 shares. 29,741 are owned by Td Asset.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp holds 1,135 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,233 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 169 shares. Fil Limited has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,500 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 313 shares. 71 are owned by Barnett & Incorporated. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 103 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 71,434 shares stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,092 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 785 shares.