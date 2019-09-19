United Rentals (URI) Stake Maintained by Montgomery Investment Management Inc; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 383,219 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $125.89. About 427,549 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential invested in 344,310 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 99,332 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 23,669 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 46,755 shares stake. Putnam Fl Invest Management Comm invested in 0.04% or 3,290 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 15,801 shares stake. 92,984 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Advisory Incorporated accumulated 3,599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 308 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% or 142,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,001 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.57% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 260,200 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma holds 0% or 23,661 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 10,248 shares.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 126,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

