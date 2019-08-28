United Rentals (URI) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Company; Presima Decreased American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake by $15.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 706,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 587,360 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 18,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 71,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 52,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.10M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 12,715 are held by Bb&T Corp. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 65,921 shares. Axa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 414,479 shares. Element Cap Management Lc has 9,132 shares. 19,935 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 4,139 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Co owns 40,398 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 611,118 shares. Presima Incorporated accumulated 2.47% or 377,200 shares. Honeywell owns 43,710 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 9,437 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 19,325 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co reported 40,118 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.02 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gru Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,829 shares. 490,277 are held by Pointstate Cap L P. Ftb Inc accumulated 307 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Lc accumulated 1,893 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 13,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer & holds 11,518 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 125 shares stake. Ci Invests Inc has 73,803 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,267 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 28,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp owns 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,383 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.16% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 22,900 shares.

