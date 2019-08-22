United Rentals (URI) Stake Has Raised by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Great Point Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 5.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.48M, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 432,654 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 25,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 105,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 79,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 809,191 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

