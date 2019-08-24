United Rentals (URI) Stake Has Raised by Financial Architects Inc; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Price Rose, Glazer Capital Raised by $2.55 Million Its Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 31455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.44 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 345,668 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc invested in 22,104 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 16,256 shares. 118,161 are owned by Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp. The New York-based Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.29% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). North Star Management has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 368,228 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 3,354 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 120 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 209,642 shares. Stifel reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.02% or 56,236 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 414,497 shares. Illinois-based Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,973 shares to 84,859 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,643 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 186,846 shares to 277,042 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 100,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,944 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,476 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 139,220 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 223,203 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Millennium Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Walthausen Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 207,005 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 85,676 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Llc owns 2.36M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bogle Inv Management LP De reported 161,282 shares. Qs Lc, New York-based fund reported 107,507 shares. Citigroup stated it has 33,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

