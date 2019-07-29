United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $880,080; Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Position by $799,957; Share Price Rose

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 704,147 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,031 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 63,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 27,144 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold JBSS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inc holds 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) or 6,513 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Gamco Et Al owns 19,786 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 60,715 shares. 3,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 5,829 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 11,536 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) or 33,455 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 13,558 shares. Vanguard Group holds 554,928 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Investment Associates reported 34,783 shares stake. Whittier Co owns 8 shares.

More notable recent John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Receives Graphic Design Awards for Innovative Packaging – Business Wire” on February 22, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why You Should Add UDR Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 41,035 shares to 632,577 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 225,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset invested in 0.1% or 47,397 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 50,751 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 356,439 shares. 8,856 were accumulated by Sg Americas. Scotia Cap Inc has 7,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 23,035 were accumulated by New Amsterdam Limited Co. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 62,709 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 15,412 shares. Carlson Cap Lp holds 89,733 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Com reported 24,541 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Street holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5.43 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 528,799 shares.