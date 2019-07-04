United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Its Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $68.64 Billion as Valuation Declined

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.68 billion, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 544,250 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 18,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 123,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, down from 141,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $350.30 million for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 25,051 shares to 56,549 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 44,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $119.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 192,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.