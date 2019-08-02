United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Raised Stake by $423,738 as Valuation Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed Qad (QADA) Position by $1.29 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 636,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.71 million, up from 632,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 903,657 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 4,386 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB)

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

