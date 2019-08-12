United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Position by $2.03 Million as Shares Declined; Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Coca (KO) Position by $529,460 as Stock Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.70M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.82. About 942,048 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc owns 0.41% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 51,636 shares. Cypress Mngmt (Wy) holds 46 shares. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 0.44% or 47,517 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 19,149 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 4,484 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 21,299 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Stearns Financial Group holds 0.15% or 17,026 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 26,712 shares. Golub Lc reported 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 122,704 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invs. 80,153 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding, a France-based fund reported 758,611 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sns Fincl Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,023 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 122,728 shares to 139,062 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc owns 19,306 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 135,200 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,675 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,093 were reported by Chevy Chase Holding. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Plante Moran Advisors Lc holds 100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 145,014 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,006 shares. Cushing Asset Lp stated it has 15,117 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Art Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 62 shares.