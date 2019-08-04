United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Holder Hap Trading Lowered by $15.84 Million Its Position

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 104,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 98,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 139,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 133,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 66,000 shares to 88,100 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 148,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:WPX).

More recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.26M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi has 11,600 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Company has 1.3% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 101,708 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 54,266 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 23,861 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Washington invested in 1.23% or 15,925 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 275,354 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 14,320 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.24% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.54 million shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Regions Corp stated it has 4,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 206,984 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.02% or 14,061 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.