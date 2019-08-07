United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Agf Investments Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $365,728 as Stock Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 12,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 367,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.04M, down from 380,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 5.60 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,462 shares to 6,884 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 5,279 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $81.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc. by 6,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.