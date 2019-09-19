United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted by $1.10 Million Its Stake; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Lifted Its Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 148.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 8,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.29M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 109,318 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated accumulated 5,830 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 72,751 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 18,646 were accumulated by Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 4,000 shares. 26,028 were reported by Shufro Rose Communications Lc. Td Asset owns 12,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 51,909 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 503,538 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 67,412 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 39,009 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,500 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 145,204 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. 2,150 are owned by Sandler Capital Management. Citigroup reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Dallas accumulated 3,715 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 20,932 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 11,169 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 1,850 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 138,611 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 3,825 are held by Groesbeck Mngmt Nj. Assetmark reported 351 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Lc accumulated 8,938 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 119,645 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 127,180 shares to 12,820 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).