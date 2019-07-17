United Rentals (URI) Position Maintained by Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd; Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $301,938

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 2.03M shares traded or 68.12% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 15.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 38,754 shares to 63,188 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 102,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

