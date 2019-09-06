United Rentals (URI) Position Increased by Wilen Investment Management Corp; As Visa Class A (V) Shares Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 598,792 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $185.82. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And LP owns 7,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,083 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Paloma holds 7,624 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,861 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 108,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 163 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Horizon Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Polaris Greystone Fin Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,444 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,012 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,317 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).