United Rentals (URI) Position Held by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Price Declined While Tang Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.01M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 284,248 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited owns 2,861 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 2,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Street invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 528,799 shares. 7,709 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Pennsylvania Communications has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 490,277 are owned by Pointstate L P. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 108,351 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Llc holds 6.64% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 78,209 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brown Advisory holds 492,797 shares.