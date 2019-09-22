United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Stake by $12.60 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bares Capital Management Trimmed by $3.24 Million Its Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 95,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 243,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31 million, down from 339,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91M shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 141,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 157,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 397,594 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Limited reported 36,111 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 10,692 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 1.95% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 116,733 shares. Chevy Chase Inc owns 65,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Horizon Investments Ltd reported 2,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.14% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 41,605 shares. Victory Capital reported 60,576 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 2,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,554 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.63% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc stated it has 330,971 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 134,212 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 59,355 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $392.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.