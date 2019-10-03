United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Umb Bank N A Increased Holding by $1.55 Million; Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $20.86 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 33,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 22,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 1.47 million shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

