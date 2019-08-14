United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Rbf Capital Has Lifted by $342,000 Its Stake; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 15.87 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 2.01 million shares traded or 52.94% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

