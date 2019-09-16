United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Lowered by $1.96 Million Its Position; As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Holder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Stake

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 29,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 55,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 85,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.88 million shares traded or 35.57% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 17,501 shares to 476,523 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 129,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,090 shares. 2.22 million are held by Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hgk Asset Management owns 2,265 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 8,689 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc World Markets invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Anchor Bolt Capital LP invested 6.3% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,650 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Incorporated Ma owns 29,594 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

