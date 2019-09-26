United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Atlanta Capital Group Increased Holding by $1.90 Million; Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Share Value Were Volatile While Glovista Investments Lowered Its Position

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 58,551 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 17,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 616,846 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

