United Rentals (URI) Holding Upped by Rbf Capital Llc; Cdw (CDW) Position Has Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cdw (CDW) by 108.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 9,928 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 4,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 327,144 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.14 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 35,091 shares to 44,909 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 34,248 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 658,720 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Limited Co reported 64,054 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 528,799 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 15,000 shares. Scopus Asset Lp invested in 0.58% or 172,325 shares. 2,783 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Fmr Ltd has 1.51 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth accumulated 17,330 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sei Co holds 0% or 9,829 shares in its portfolio. 70,400 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 33,201 shares to 195,088 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,354 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).