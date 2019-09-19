United Rentals (URI) Holding Lifted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position Maintained by Blair William & Company

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 25,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 203,388 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 177,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 722,069 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 841,569 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4.08% stake. Cna Corp accumulated 24,100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Street holds 5.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.29% or 5,000 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 121,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,466 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 257,390 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 11,213 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Company reported 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,386 shares.

