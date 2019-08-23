United Rentals (URI) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $420,318 as Valuation Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $324.52 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 947,626 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.57% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 11,827 shares. Selz Capital Lc reported 153,500 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt owns 235 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 24,541 shares stake. 65,093 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 8,900 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 11,355 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 62,505 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co owns 7,231 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 15,402 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,052 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings.