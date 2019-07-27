United Rentals (URI) Holder Wilen Investment Management Increased Stake; Heritage Investors Management Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $496,594 as Stock Price Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 3,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 31,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares And Trust. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.03% or 62,709 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 187,590 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.21% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 1,801 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 440,000 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP owns 401,075 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 145,014 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Andra Ap owns 41,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 271,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Republic reported 87,308 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Llc invested in 11,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,756 shares to 92,712 shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,407 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).