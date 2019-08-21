United Rentals (URI) Holder Sterling Capital Management Cut Its Position; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Position in Gulfport Energy Com New (GPOR) by $608,440 as Share Value Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 32,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 118,161 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 150,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 283,385 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp Com New (GPOR) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 76,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 136,515 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 212,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 983,416 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 4.84 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

