United Rentals (URI) Holder Selz Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Stralem & Co Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 10.15 million shares traded or 135.01% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,780 shares to 117,955 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors holds 4.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,110 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 57,948 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thompson Invest Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,593 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory accumulated 43,740 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsrs Management Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Gp has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Mig Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,881 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. St Johns Investment Mngmt Com Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 50 shares. Community Tru & Investment Company stated it has 47,492 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. 1,365 were reported by Clean Yield Grp Inc.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $437.29 million for 4.58 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Llc holds 118,161 shares. Cumberland Advsr holds 13,455 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Incorporated owns 3,939 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 10,400 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 34,248 shares. 8,468 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Co. Rbf Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 15,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. Secor Capital Advisors LP reported 17,065 shares. Montag A & Associates has invested 0.13% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,962 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).