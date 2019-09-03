United Rentals (URI) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 17,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 19,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 36,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 747,254 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 331.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 447,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 581,757 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 134,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 9.34M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 54,312 shares to 106,543 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 122,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,884 shares, and cut its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $418.38M for 4.76 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 183,135 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 492 shares. Signaturefd reported 583 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 4,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 16,622 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 54,078 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp. Putnam Fl Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 2,962 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wilen Management Corp invested in 22,620 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,054 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 318 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.52% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New England Rech & Management owns 12,374 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.09% or 468,862 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28,160 shares to 36,110 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.