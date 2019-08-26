United Rentals (URI) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Needham Investment Management Decreased by $1.73 Million Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 511,510 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 854,412 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,739 were reported by Reilly Fincl Limited Company. 2,629 are held by Brighton Jones Limited. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.19% or 4,370 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,832 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 18,373 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.11% or 2,669 shares in its portfolio. 27,550 are held by Coastline. Appleton Ma reported 51,968 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc has invested 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 19,663 shares. Jennison Assoc Llc holds 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 30,452 shares. Alta Ltd, a Utah-based fund reported 214,340 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 5.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 2,323 shares. 112,200 are owned by Cooperman Leon G.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.44 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.60 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hodges Mgmt Inc owns 4,805 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications accumulated 0.04% or 11,518 shares. Hightower Llc reported 64,054 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 4,275 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 98,365 shares. Pitcairn has 3,059 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP holds 9,545 shares. Mirae Asset holds 28,007 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.16% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 492,797 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,355 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 3,675 shares. The Illinois-based New England has invested 0.96% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).