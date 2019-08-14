United Rentals (URI) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Cut Its Stake; Tt International Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 1.38 million shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 22,591 shares to 99,006 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,747 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 3.74 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. 107,392 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Co Il has 388,721 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.21% or 9,676 shares in its portfolio. 186,715 are held by Grassi Investment Mngmt. Reinhart Prns has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). David R Rahn And Assocs has 4,733 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,856 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs accumulated 0.11% or 1,887 shares. 117,610 are held by Culbertson A N &. Central National Bank Trust holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,339 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited owns 136,530 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Security National holds 86,140 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Ser reported 53,085 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 4.90 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.