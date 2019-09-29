United Rentals (URI) Holder New England Research & Management Decreased Stake by $423,720; Dearborn Partners Lifted Northern Trust (NTRS) Position by $612,810 as Share Price Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust (NTRS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 80,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 929,151 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 9,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 12,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.39M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold Inc owns 3,939 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 14,850 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 142,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Capital Finance Advisers Llc holds 21,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 1,381 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.38% or 136,334 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 1,620 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co invested 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Selz Limited Co has 78,800 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 9,392 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 968,309 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 5.44 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,595 shares to 4,420 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).