United Rentals (URI) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.03 Million; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Holding

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 1.09M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 120,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 2.40 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 17,703 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv has 235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% or 103,541 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 187,590 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts L P, New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 40,700 shares. Qs Invsts Limited owns 2,218 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,709 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 20,174 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company invested in 98,365 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability invested in 78,209 shares or 6.64% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 2,783 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 15,043 shares. James Invest Research Inc invested in 127,094 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 22,115 shares to 117,310 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,618 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,981 were accumulated by Montecito Bancorporation And Trust. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested in 23,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 5,212 shares. Miles stated it has 0.94% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Regions reported 150,610 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 292,064 shares. Counselors invested 0.53% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 34,760 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv invested in 25,088 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,011 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 2,499 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 110,170 shares. Amer Research & Mgmt reported 1,695 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 109,796 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 21,289 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

