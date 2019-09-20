United Rentals (URI) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Upped Its Position by $540,672 as Share Price Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) as Valuation Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.4. About 1.91 million shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 21,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 116,748 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 137,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 1.48M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.43M for 28.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida downtown to get new Dollar General store concept – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 51,962 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 28,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 47,213 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Optimum Investment Advsr has 738 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 33,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 11,100 shares. The Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kames Cap Pcl owns 14,306 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 13,601 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 213,326 shares. Synovus stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 23,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 6,353 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,592 shares to 121,618 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,650 shares to 25,230 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 360,029 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 134,212 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Com invested in 27,244 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Invesco invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 230,813 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47,813 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% or 19,089 shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 2,571 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.16% or 8,413 shares in its portfolio. 59,749 were reported by Natixis Advsr Lp. 487,362 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.18% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).