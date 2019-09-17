United Rentals (URI) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Stake In Equifax (EFX) Was Boosted

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 744,064 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 302,849 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canadian consumers catch their collective breath – Some concerning signals from Q1 dissipate – – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Ct has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 640,934 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 65,750 shares. Eulav Asset has 20,500 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 101,355 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 16,409 shares. World Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 8,507 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.04% or 1.37M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 27,841 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 156,842 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 11,534 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 215,364 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 5.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,577 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 233 shares or 0% of the stock. Waterfront Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.62% or 28,550 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 922,224 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,436 shares. 133,615 are held by Raymond James & Associate. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 63,865 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.22% or 142,000 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,209 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 30,359 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 14,954 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 753 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,539 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,850 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.